Brokers Set Expectations for Corporación América Airports S.A.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CAAP)

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Corporación América Airports in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Corporación América Airports’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corporación América Airports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of NYSE:CAAP opened at $4.91 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.46. Corporación América Airports has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $5.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $785.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.43. Corporación América Airports had a negative return on equity of 18.91% and a negative net margin of 29.12%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BBR Partners LLC bought a new stake in Corporación América Airports in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Corporación América Airports in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Corporación América Airports by 14.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new stake in Corporación América Airports in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Corporación América Airports in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Corporación América Airports Company Profile

CorporaciÃ³n AmÃ©rica Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly knwona as A.C.I. Airports International S.Ã r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg.

