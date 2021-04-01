Paloma Partners Management Co Boosts Holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 308.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 358.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Webster Financial stock opened at $55.11 on Thursday. Webster Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $19.76 and a 12-month high of $63.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.08). Webster Financial had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $293.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.17 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.31%.

In other news, EVP Daniel Bley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $192,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,703.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher J. Motl sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total transaction of $252,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,262.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $644,250. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WBS. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Webster Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Webster Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.20.

Webster Financial Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

