Paloma Partners Management Co Makes New Investment in Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 71,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000. Paloma Partners Management Co owned approximately 0.09% of Electrameccanica Vehicles as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 21,222.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 642,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 639,003 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles in the 4th quarter valued at about $903,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 175.1% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 24,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SOLO opened at $4.70 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.73. The company has a market capitalization of $419.76 million, a PE ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 3.08. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $13.60.

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.36). Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative net margin of 4,809.43% and a negative return on equity of 61.89%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SOLO. Aegis lifted their price objective on Electrameccanica Vehicles from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Electrameccanica Vehicles in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Colliers Securities started coverage on Electrameccanica Vehicles in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.31.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. Its flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. The company is also developing Super SOLO, a sports car model; and Tofino, an all-electric two-seater roadster.

