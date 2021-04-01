Paloma Partners Management Co Has $469,000 Stock Holdings in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

Paloma Partners Management Co lessened its stake in shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 672 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 0.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in PS Business Parks by 23.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in PS Business Parks by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in PS Business Parks by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSB stock opened at $154.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97 and a beta of 0.47. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a one year low of $106.79 and a one year high of $161.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.42.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.24. PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 45.25%. Research analysts anticipate that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. PS Business Parks’s payout ratio is presently 61.95%.

In other PS Business Parks news, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 5,500 shares of PS Business Parks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.34, for a total transaction of $865,370.00. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

