Paloma Partners Management Co Buys Shares of 95,044 Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 95,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Conduent in the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Conduent by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 600,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 35,822 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Conduent by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 98,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 20,798 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Conduent by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,003,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,618,000 after acquiring an additional 58,111 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Conduent by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,747,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,385,000 after acquiring an additional 408,095 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director A. Scott Letier purchased 10,000 shares of Conduent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.95 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 247,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,887.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clifford Skelton purchased 20,661 shares of Conduent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.85 per share, with a total value of $100,205.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,916,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,297,115.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

CNDT stock opened at $6.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.18 and a 200-day moving average of $4.81. Conduent Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $1.71 and a fifty-two week high of $7.22.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Conduent had a positive return on equity of 11.40% and a negative net margin of 16.35%. Equities analysts expect that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Conduent from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Conduent Profile

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

