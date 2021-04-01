Paloma Partners Management Co Has $488,000 Stake in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Paloma Partners Management Co decreased its stake in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 63.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 25,542 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Swedbank acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $141,360,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 274.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,375,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206,484 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 416.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,323,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680,010 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1,681.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,192,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069,149 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 370.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,377,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,326 shares during the period. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ON opened at $41.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.92, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $42.38.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 3.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Emmanuel T. Hernandez sold 74,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total transaction of $2,798,245.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 103,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,903,583.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total value of $39,260.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,257,856.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ON shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Summit Insights lowered ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.04.

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

