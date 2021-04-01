Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 24,737 Shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Paloma Partners Management Co trimmed its stake in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) by 51.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 24,737 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Xperi were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Xperi during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xperi during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Xperi during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xperi during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Xperi during the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Xperi in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Xperi from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

NASDAQ:XPER opened at $21.77 on Thursday. Xperi Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $11.03 and a 1-year high of $25.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.53 and a beta of 0.36.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $433.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.88 million. Xperi had a positive return on equity of 18.37% and a negative net margin of 8.65%. Sell-side analysts predict that Xperi Holding Co. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.81%.

In other news, CRO Matthew Milne sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 206,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,538,842. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Xperi Profile

Xperi Holding Corporation invents, develops, and delivers various technologies worldwide. Its technologies that enable extraordinary experiences are integrated into consumer devices, media platforms, and semiconductors. The company provides its technologies under the DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive brands.

