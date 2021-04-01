Insula Price Hits $1.16 (ISLA)

Insula (CURRENCY:ISLA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. Insula has a total market cap of $1.10 million and approximately $10,649.00 worth of Insula was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Insula has traded down 21.7% against the dollar. One Insula token can currently be bought for $1.16 or 0.00001981 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.27 or 0.00068623 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002859 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000052 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000851 BTC.

About Insula

Insula is a token. Insula’s total supply is 1,049,676 tokens and its circulating supply is 942,796 tokens. The official website for Insula is www.insulainvestments.com

