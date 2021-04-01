BUZZCoin (BUZZ) Price Reaches $0.0001

BUZZCoin (CURRENCY:BUZZ) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. BUZZCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.17 million and $4.00 worth of BUZZCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BUZZCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, BUZZCoin has traded 11% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000145 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Version (V) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BUZZCoin Profile

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. BUZZCoin’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for BUZZCoin is /r/Buzzcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BUZZCoin’s official Twitter account is @BuzzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . BUZZCoin’s official website is www.buzzcoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “BuzzCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency, it was created in crypto and social circles by bringing a fun new PoS coin to add to existing PoS portfolios. BUZZ is not ideal for small transactions, and it is meant to be used as a commodity or interest bearing account. “

Buying and Selling BUZZCoin

