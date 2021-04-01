SVB Leerink Weighs in on Galecto, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GLTO)

Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) – SVB Leerink increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Galecto in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 29th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.48). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Galecto’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.02) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.17) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.52) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.07) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($5.91) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GLTO. Zacks Investment Research cut Galecto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Galecto from $29.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

GLTO stock opened at $6.08 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.72. Galecto has a fifty-two week low of $6.02 and a fifty-two week high of $17.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLTO. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galecto in the 4th quarter valued at $51,178,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galecto during the fourth quarter worth $15,856,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Galecto during the fourth quarter worth $8,192,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Galecto during the fourth quarter worth $4,220,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Galecto during the fourth quarter worth $2,594,000.

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.

