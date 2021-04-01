First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) – DA Davidson dropped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of First Business Financial Services in a report released on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.70. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Business Financial Services’ FY2021 earnings at $2.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Get First Business Financial Services alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FBIZ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of First Business Financial Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 31st.

Shares of FBIZ stock opened at $24.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $213.67 million, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. First Business Financial Services has a 1-year low of $13.10 and a 1-year high of $27.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.66.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $29.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.27 million. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 8.46%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.87%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its position in First Business Financial Services by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 772,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,224,000 after purchasing an additional 10,599 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in First Business Financial Services by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 478,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,806,000 after buying an additional 29,239 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in First Business Financial Services by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 438,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,082,000 after buying an additional 3,319 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in First Business Financial Services by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 344,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in First Business Financial Services by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for First Business Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Business Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.