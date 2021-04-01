Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Sylebra Capital Ltd

Sylebra Capital Ltd decreased its position in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) by 28.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,192,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 872,593 shares during the quarter. Sunnova Energy International makes up 2.5% of Sylebra Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Sylebra Capital Ltd’s holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $98,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kris W. Hillstrand sold 70,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $3,192,357.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,290.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Walter A. Baker sold 4,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $183,623.10. Insiders have sold 339,612 shares of company stock valued at $16,569,908 over the last three months.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NOVA shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $32.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.92.

Shares of Sunnova Energy International stock opened at $40.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -19.53 and a beta of 2.19. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.65 and a 52-week high of $57.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.05.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.59). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 18.35% and a negative net margin of 113.82%. The firm had revenue of $38.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.41 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunnova Energy International Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services.

