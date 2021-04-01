Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Shares Sold by Sylebra Capital Ltd

Sylebra Capital Ltd decreased its position in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) by 53.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 794,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 921,318 shares during the quarter. Repay comprises approximately 0.5% of Sylebra Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Sylebra Capital Ltd owned approximately 1.00% of Repay worth $21,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RPAY. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Repay by 16.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Repay by 9.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 91,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 8,123 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Repay by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 33,395 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Repay by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,358,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Repay by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 153,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 56,400 shares in the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPAY opened at $23.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.06 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Repay Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $12.37 and a 12-month high of $28.42.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $41.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.72 million. Repay had a positive return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 12.06%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Repay news, Director Robert Herman Hartheimer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,355. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 16.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RPAY shares. Citigroup started coverage on Repay in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Repay from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Repay in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Repay from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Repay currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.86.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, automated clearing house processing, and instant funding.

