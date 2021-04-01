Insider Selling: WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) CEO Sells 13,739 Shares of Stock

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 13,739 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.47, for a total value of $2,864,169.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,794,368.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE WEX opened at $209.22 on Thursday. WEX Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.44 and a twelve month high of $234.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $217.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.94. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 73.15, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Get WEX alerts:

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.21. WEX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $398.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.53 million. As a group, research analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WEX shares. Wolfe Research lowered WEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Truist raised their target price on WEX from $135.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Susquehanna raised their target price on WEX from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on WEX from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.53.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of WEX by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WEX by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of WEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.