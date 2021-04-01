Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez Sells 82,894 Shares of Stock

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $109.27 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.83. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $60.90 and a 12 month high of $112.34. The company has a market capitalization of $128.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.91, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 153.85%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on SBUX. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. BTIG Research raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.