Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) – Research analysts at DA Davidson boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.63. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FITB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.24.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $37.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $13.15 and a one year high of $40.46.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.99%.

In other news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $2,292,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,952.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Margaret B. Jula sold 19,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $777,001.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,259 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,433.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,936 shares of company stock worth $3,779,352. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FITB. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,028,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 464.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,518,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,728,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365,031 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 250.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,559,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259,217 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,083,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,681,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

