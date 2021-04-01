Paul J. Hastings Sells 17,000 Shares of Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) Stock

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total value of $522,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NKTX stock opened at $32.90 on Thursday. Nkarta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.46 and a twelve month high of $79.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.86 and its 200-day moving average is $43.74.
Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.11). On average, analysts expect that Nkarta, Inc. will post 19.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NKTX. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Nkarta during the 3rd quarter worth $376,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Nkarta during the 3rd quarter worth $960,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Nkarta during the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Nkarta during the 3rd quarter worth $39,781,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Nkarta during the 3rd quarter worth $266,000. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Nkarta Company Profile
Nkarta, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.
