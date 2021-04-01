Paul J. Hastings Sells 17,000 Shares of Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) Stock

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total value of $522,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NKTX stock opened at $32.90 on Thursday. Nkarta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.46 and a twelve month high of $79.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.86 and its 200-day moving average is $43.74.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.11). On average, analysts expect that Nkarta, Inc. will post 19.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NKTX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nkarta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Nkarta from $47.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NKTX. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Nkarta during the 3rd quarter worth $376,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Nkarta during the 3rd quarter worth $960,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Nkarta during the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Nkarta during the 3rd quarter worth $39,781,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Nkarta during the 3rd quarter worth $266,000. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nkarta Company Profile

Nkarta, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

