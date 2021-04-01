Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $801,000 Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Engineers Gate Manager LP cut its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COKE. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 73.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,573,000 after purchasing an additional 9,838 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the third quarter valued at approximately $280,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 2.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000. 36.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COKE opened at $288.78 on Thursday. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.54 and a 12-month high of $310.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $280.22 and a 200-day moving average of $262.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $3.67. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages, primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

