Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 106,872 Shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Engineers Gate Manager LP reduced its position in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) by 71.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,524 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 106,872 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Knowles were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 165,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 83,468 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Knowles by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 197,543 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Knowles by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,759 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Knowles by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 75,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Knowles by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 202,884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 10,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KN opened at $20.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -522.87, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41. Knowles Co. has a one year low of $12.55 and a one year high of $21.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.97 and its 200-day moving average is $18.12.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Knowles had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $243.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.01 million. Research analysts expect that Knowles Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Knowles in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded Knowles from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

In related news, CFO John S. Anderson sold 5,081 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $101,365.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,544.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel J. Giesecke sold 5,000 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,867 shares of company stock valued at $342,040. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones, balanced armature speakers, and audio processors used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

