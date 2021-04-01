Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Installed Building Products in a report issued on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.08. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Installed Building Products’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on IBP. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Installed Building Products in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.07.

Shares of IBP stock opened at $110.88 on Thursday. Installed Building Products has a one year low of $31.28 and a one year high of $130.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.86.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.23. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 5.49%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is 36.47%.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

See Also: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.