Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Short Interest Update

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 46.2% from the February 28th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS CCOEY opened at $34.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.16 and a beta of -0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Capcom has a 52-week low of $14.74 and a 52-week high of $35.77.

Capcom Co, Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells packaged and digital game content for consumer home video game platforms, as well as mobile content and PC online games.

