Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Cuts Stock Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lessened its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 693 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of Z. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 28.1% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,249,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $533,313,000 after buying an additional 1,151,828 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,789,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $621,681,000 after acquiring an additional 129,511 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,851,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,904,000 after acquiring an additional 94,127 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 733.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,602,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,212,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,178,000 after acquiring an additional 262,500 shares during the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Zillow Group news, CMO Aimee Johnson sold 12,375 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.47, for a total value of $2,270,441.25. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 55,216 shares in the company, valued at $10,130,479.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeremy Wacksman sold 1,839 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.18, for a total transaction of $243,079.02. Over the last three months, insiders sold 592,993 shares of company stock valued at $86,719,651. 19.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zillow Group stock opened at $129.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $31.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.14 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.76. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.42 and a 12-month high of $208.11. The company has a current ratio of 10.08, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $788.95 million during the quarter.

A number of research firms have commented on Z. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Zillow Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.43.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

