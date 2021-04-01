Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 37,689 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lowered its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,633 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 37,689 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,063,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,844,000 after buying an additional 1,943,818 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,704,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,999,000 after purchasing an additional 460,267 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,258,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $188,050,000 after purchasing an additional 36,720 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,418,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,243,000 after purchasing an additional 14,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,906,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $44.15 on Thursday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.58 and a 52-week high of $47.56. The company has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

CFG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Compass Point upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Argus raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.90.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.