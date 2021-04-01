Biotest Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BIO) Trading Down 0.7%

Biotest Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BIO)’s stock price was down 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €29.40 ($34.59) and last traded at €29.80 ($35.06). Approximately 2,570 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 1,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at €30.00 ($35.29).

The stock has a market cap of $605.44 million and a PE ratio of -37.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €30.21 and a 200-day moving average price of €28.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.45, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 5.25.

Biotest Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (ETR:BIO)

Biotest Aktiengesellschaft develops, manufactures, and sells biological and biotechnological pharmaceutical products in Germany and internationally. It operates through Therapy, Plasma & Services, and Other segments. The company offers its products in haematology, clinical immunology, and intensive care medicine areas.

