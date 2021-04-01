Clarkson (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) Shares Up 0.4%

Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) shares rose 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $37.95 and last traded at $37.95. Approximately 365 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 1,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.80.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Clarkson in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Get Clarkson alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.83.

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment provides services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Clarkson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarkson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.