Future (OTCMKTS:FRNWF) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Future plc (OTCMKTS:FRNWF)’s share price traded down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.90 and last traded at $25.90. 3,067 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 3,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.48.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FRNWF shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Future in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.71.

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

