SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.72

SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.72 and traded as high as $5.10. SemiLEDs shares last traded at $4.62, with a volume of 229,978 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.29 million, a P/E ratio of -18.24 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.73.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 36.29% and a negative net margin of 17.69%.

In other SemiLEDs news, CFO Hsin-Liang Christopher Lee sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

About SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS)

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, Ireland, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packages and sells its LED chips into LED components to distributors.

