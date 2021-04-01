CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.96

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.96 and traded as high as $4.52. CPI Aerostructures shares last traded at $4.47, with a volume of 93,174 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CPI Aerostructures in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

The company has a market capitalization of $54.26 million, a PE ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.96.

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 31st. The aerospace company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.58 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CPI Aerostructures in the 4th quarter valued at $1,101,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in CPI Aerostructures by 15.1% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 842,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 110,300 shares during the period. 28.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPI Aerostructures Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU)

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aero systems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

