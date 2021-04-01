Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $2.91 Million Holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 43.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,500 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.10% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $2,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $165,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 3rd quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $185,000.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Longbow Research raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.93.

In related news, EVP Christopher Anthony Harrison sold 20,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total transaction of $925,411.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,194 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,664.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $517,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,341,354.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 72,520 shares of company stock worth $3,432,984 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

BECN opened at $52.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.71 and a beta of 1.97. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.96 and a 12 month high of $55.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.35.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.55. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 10.89% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beacon Roofing Supply Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

Read More: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BECN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN).

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.