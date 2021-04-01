Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 52,447 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 53.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 52,447 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $2,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SWX. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Southwest Gas by 242.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 237,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,424,000 after purchasing an additional 168,159 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the fourth quarter valued at about $321,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 442,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,879,000 after buying an additional 18,351 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 111,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after acquiring an additional 12,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Southwest Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SWX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Southwest Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.14.

Shares of Southwest Gas stock opened at $68.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.00 and a 12-month high of $81.62. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.24.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.20. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $914.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $878.13 million. Analysts predict that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. This is an increase from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 57.87%.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2,123,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

