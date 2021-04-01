Squarepoint Ops LLC Increases Position in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 74.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,378 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Hibbett Sports were worth $2,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HIBB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,650,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,393,000 after buying an additional 122,740 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 0.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Hibbett Sports by 8,367.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 880,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,638,000 after purchasing an additional 869,609 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 9,242 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Hibbett Sports by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 191,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,851,000 after purchasing an additional 7,044 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director James A. Hilt sold 16,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total transaction of $1,197,765.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,602,349.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP William G. Quinn sold 4,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total value of $316,341.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,691 shares in the company, valued at $107,936.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,074 shares of company stock worth $3,826,399 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hibbett Sports has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.20.

Shares of NASDAQ HIBB opened at $68.89 on Thursday. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.23 and a 12-month high of $78.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $376.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.42 million. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and e-commerce Websites under the hibbett.com and citygear.com names.

