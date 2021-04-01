Analysts Expect Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $405.82 Million

Equities analysts expect Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) to report sales of $405.82 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Compass Diversified’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $433.80 million and the lowest is $374.35 million. Compass Diversified posted sales of $333.45 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Compass Diversified will report full-year sales of $1.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Compass Diversified.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $474.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.45 million. Compass Diversified had a positive return on equity of 12.05% and a negative net margin of 1.23%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CODI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Compass Diversified currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

In related news, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total transaction of $38,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan J. Faulkingham acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.61 per share, for a total transaction of $94,440.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 19,400 shares in the company, valued at $458,034. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 91,041 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,501 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CODI. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Diversified in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Compass Diversified in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. 28.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CODI stock opened at $23.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Compass Diversified has a 12 month low of $12.62 and a 12 month high of $24.74. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.24 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.24%.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

