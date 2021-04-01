Zacks Investment Management Boosts Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Zacks Investment Management grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 335.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $72,000.

Shares of SCHE stock opened at $31.78 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.39. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $19.83 and a 12-month high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

