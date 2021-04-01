Zacks Investment Management Acquires 196 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Zacks Investment Management raised its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.25, for a total value of $1,141,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,130,183.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard K. Strege sold 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $306,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,033 shares of company stock worth $9,397,547 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SNA opened at $230.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $94.00 and a 1 year high of $233.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $210.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.89. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.13%.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

