Zacks Investment Management Has $460,000 Position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Zacks Investment Management cut its holdings in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 43.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,170 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,753 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PRGS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,298,629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $329,825,000 after acquiring an additional 382,453 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in Progress Software by 65.0% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,394,028 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,133,000 after purchasing an additional 549,303 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Progress Software by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,257,695 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,836,000 after purchasing an additional 121,382 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Progress Software by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 976,194 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,114,000 after purchasing an additional 148,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Progress Software by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 599,749 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,999,000 after purchasing an additional 25,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Progress Software from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday.

NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $44.06 on Thursday. Progress Software Co. has a 12-month low of $30.01 and a 12-month high of $49.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. Progress Software had a return on equity of 33.98% and a net margin of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $131.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Progress Software Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.12%.

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution.

