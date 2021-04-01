Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Position Lessened by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 948,474 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 65,116 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $53,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APPS. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Digital Turbine during the third quarter valued at about $279,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Digital Turbine during the third quarter valued at about $292,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Digital Turbine by 28.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,680 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 9,951 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Digital Turbine during the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Digital Turbine by 9,548.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 17,368 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 17,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Digital Turbine news, CAO David Wesch sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.23, for a total transaction of $2,205,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of APPS opened at $80.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 267.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $102.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.21.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $88.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.86 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 38.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Maxim Group raised their target price on Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.06.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

