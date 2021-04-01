Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 38,066 Shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 305,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,066 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.73% of Quidel worth $54,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Quidel during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,117,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of Quidel during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,634,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Quidel by 447.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 142,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,601,000 after purchasing an additional 116,460 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quidel by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,510,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,733,000 after purchasing an additional 99,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Quidel by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 336,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,529,000 after purchasing an additional 70,437 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on QDEL shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on Quidel from $245.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quidel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Quidel from $371.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Quidel from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Quidel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $127.93 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.45. Quidel Co. has a 12-month low of $86.30 and a 12-month high of $306.72.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $11.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.90 by $1.17. Quidel had a return on equity of 63.31% and a net margin of 36.91%. The firm had revenue of $809.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.41 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Quidel Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP William J. Ferenczy sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.06, for a total value of $1,006,844.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas C. Bryant acquired 5,000 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $165.30 per share, with a total value of $826,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 495,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,956,897.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 25,467 shares of company stock valued at $4,022,536 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

