Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 58,891 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 41.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 200,884 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 58,891 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $57,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 97.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on MLM. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $344.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.95.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total value of $1,022,603.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,226 shares in the company, valued at $33,916,783.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $335.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $333.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.77. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $151.94 and a one year high of $353.56. The firm has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.65. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.41%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid-America Group, Southeast Group, and West Group. The Mid-America Group and Southeast Group segments provide aggregates products only.

