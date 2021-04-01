Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 21,303 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,228,445 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 21,303 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.50% of Gentex worth $41,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its holdings in Gentex by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,192,307 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $244,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484,802 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new position in Gentex during the 4th quarter worth about $34,224,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Gentex by 151.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,654,014 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,591,000 after purchasing an additional 995,983 shares in the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Gentex by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,615,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,817,000 after purchasing an additional 715,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gentex by 2,828.0% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 632,455 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,459,000 after purchasing an additional 610,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Gentex stock opened at $35.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.70 and a 200-day moving average of $32.50. Gentex Co. has a one year low of $20.39 and a one year high of $37.75. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Gentex had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $529.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.66 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Gentex’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.92%.

GNTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley increased their target price on Gentex from $38.75 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Gentex in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

In other Gentex news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total transaction of $498,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,933.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total transaction of $244,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,638.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,022 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,790 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Gentex

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

