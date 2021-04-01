Providence Wealth Advisors LLC Has $6.25 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,726 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 5.2% of Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Cordant Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 302.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group raised shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.83.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $122.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.83 and its 200-day moving average is $123.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.22 and a 52-week high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

