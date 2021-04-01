Matisse Capital Boosts Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Matisse Capital lifted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,228 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Matisse Capital’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 300.0% in the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at $46,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 300.0% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 302.4% in the third quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL stock opened at $122.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.83 and a 200-day moving average of $123.09. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.22 and a 12-month high of $145.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $2.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. Raymond James raised their price objective on Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Cascend Securities raised their price objective on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.83.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

