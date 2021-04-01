$1.18 Billion in Sales Expected for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) to announce sales of $1.18 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.20 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.16 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation reported sales of $1.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will report full year sales of $5.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.92 billion to $5.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.07 billion to $5.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Knight-Swift Transportation.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Knight Equity upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.90.

In related news, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $2,450,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,965. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,304.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 913 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. 86.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $48.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1-year low of $29.31 and a 1-year high of $49.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.76 and a 200-day moving average of $42.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 14.75%.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

Featured Article: Stop Order

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Knight-Swift Transportation (KNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.