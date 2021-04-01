Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Receives Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their buy rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TNDM. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $117.36.

NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $88.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.97 and a 200-day moving average of $99.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of -108.95 and a beta of 0.31. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52 week low of $59.24 and a 52 week high of $123.74.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $168.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.13 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 10.98% and a negative net margin of 11.10%. As a group, analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total value of $17,454,000.00. Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 8,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total value of $780,042.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,986.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 52,370 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 20,370 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 128,420 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $12,287,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,929 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,250 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 130,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $12,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

