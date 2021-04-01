PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) Downgraded by TheStreet

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity cut PaySign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PaySign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PaySign currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.08.

PaySign stock opened at $4.37 on Tuesday. PaySign has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $10.98. The company has a market capitalization of $220.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.83 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.06.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. PaySign had a negative return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 17.23%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of PaySign by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in PaySign by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in PaySign by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of PaySign by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PaySign by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.23% of the company’s stock.

About PaySign

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary platform.

