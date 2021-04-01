ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.57 Per Share

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ArcelorMittal in a report issued on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.57 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.62. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ArcelorMittal’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.25 EPS.

MT has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

Shares of ArcelorMittal stock opened at $29.17 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.15. The company has a market cap of $29.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 2.07. ArcelorMittal has a 12-month low of $7.58 and a 12-month high of $29.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.11. ArcelorMittal had a negative return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.72 billion.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Institutional investors own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Arcelormittal sold 40,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total transaction of $644,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

