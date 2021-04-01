Morgan Stanley Has $151.70 Million Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,524,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 889,415 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.61% of Weyerhaeuser worth $151,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $770,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on WY shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

WY stock opened at $35.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $15.11 and a one year high of $36.22. The stock has a market cap of $26.62 billion, a PE ratio of 86.83 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.64.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.36%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

