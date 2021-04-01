Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (RQI) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 13th

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund stock opened at $13.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.24 and its 200-day moving average is $12.16. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $14.00.

About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

CohenÂ & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

