Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (RQI) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 13th

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th.
Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund stock opened at $13.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.24 and its 200-day moving average is $12.16. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $14.00.
About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund
