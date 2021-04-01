Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (ERC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on May 3rd

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0913 per share on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 12th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ERC opened at $12.50 on Thursday. Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $12.74.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Christopher M. Lee bought 3,000 shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.44 per share, with a total value of $37,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the portfolio manager now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

