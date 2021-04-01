Direct Line Insurance Group plc to Issue Dividend of $1.21 (OTCMKTS:DIISY)

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 31st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of 1.2069 per share on Friday, June 4th. This represents a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th.

Direct Line Insurance Group stock opened at $17.30 on Thursday. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $12.66 and a 12-month high of $18.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.26.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Direct Line Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

