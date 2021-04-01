Morgan Stanley Sells 421,362 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,073,610 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 421,362 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $144,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUD. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter worth about $26,500,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,796,725 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $545,069,000 after buying an additional 308,003 shares in the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the third quarter worth about $10,599,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 274.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 146,388 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $7,945,000 after buying an additional 107,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the third quarter worth about $4,523,000. 3.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BUD opened at $62.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.23. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $37.93 and a 52 week high of $72.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $126.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.86, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.18). Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Societe Generale cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.80.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

